Lalong appoints Dr Macham as Director of Press

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has appointed Dr Makut Simon Macham as Director of Press Affairs, Governor’s Office.

This is the first appointment made by the governor since he was sworn in May 29.

He made his first appointment in a statement signed by the acting Secretary of the Plateau state Government, Mr Richard Tokma.

Dr Macham Makut, a seasoned journalist, who holds a Doctorate (PhD) in Media Arts, was, until this appointment, Manager News and Current Affairs at NTA News 24, Abuja.

Daily Trust learnt that the appointment takes effect immediately.

