Laliga: Chukwueze’s Villarreal secures away win as Awaziem, Omeruo suffer home defeat

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze put up an impressive display as his team, Villarreal secured a vital away win against Celta Vigo on Saturday in their first La Liga game following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chukwueze came off the bench to contribute to Manuel Trigueros’s 92nd-minute strike.

Chukwueze was a 58th-minute substitute for Gerard Moreno and his impact was immediately felt as he mesmerised the Celta Vigo’s defence from the right flank.

With the win, Villarreal have now amassed 41 points and currently occupies 8th position on the log.

Meanwhile, the duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem were in action for Leganes as they suffered a 2-1 loss at home against Real Valladolid.

The home side got off to a nightmare start when a catastrophic mix-up between defender Chidozie Awaziem and goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar allowed Turkish forward Enes Unal to pass the ball into an empty net in the second minute.

Valladolid looked in control for most of the game and doubled their lead when Ruben Alcaraz lashed high into the net in the 54th minute, although Leganes pulled a goal back in the 84th with a penalty from Oscar Rodriguez.

With the home loss, Leganes are now 19th on the table with 23 points after 28 games.

