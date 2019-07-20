Lake Chad states to control $100m rescue fund

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum (LCBGF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other global multi-level partners have resolved that the eight states of the four countries of the Lake Chad region would jointly control the $100m regional stabilization facility.

This is part of the communiqué of the three-day second meeting of the LCBGF, which ended in Niamey, Niger Republic yesterday.

The facility formally launched at the meeting was aimed at ending the humanitarian crisis and increase the range of stabilization intervention in the Lake Chad Basin.

The eight governors in the four countries affected are the governors of Extreme North and North Region in Cameroon, governor of Diffa in Niger Republic, governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe in Nigeria, governor of Hadjer Lamis in Chad, and governor of Lac Region, Chad.

The conference was organised by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) with the support of the African Union (AU), the UNDP, Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) and the German government.

According to the communiqué, the forum recognized the achievements realized since its inaugural meeting in May 2018 in Maiduguri.

The governors agreed to assume its role as a primary mechanism for cross-border cooperation in the context of the implementation of the RSS.

