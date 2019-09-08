Lai’s video: PDP asks Buhari to vacate office

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to vacate office over a video wherein the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, pleaded with Nigerians to pardon Buhari over his alleged false WAEC certificate claims.

The PDP argued that the video was an admission of guilt and a ploy to appeal to sentiments, seeing that Mr. President had allegedly failed to defend himself before the presidential petition tribunal.

The party said it was immaterial whether the video was doctored or the Minister made the statement in 2015, as claimed.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the video was pushed into the public space “to influence the mind of the tribunal to bend the law after solid evidence have been presented before it” against President Buhari.

“The PDP holds that the pronouncement and appeal for pardon issued by the government’s spokesperson, who is also a lawyer, is a direct guilt plea, which cannot save President Buhari from the course of justice in this matter.

“From the official pronouncement by the Minister on a national television, it is no longer in dispute before all Nigerians that President Buhari does not possess the educational certificate he claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his Presidential nomination form.

“In this latest shenanigan, President Buhari and his handlers ought to have known that the law, which the judiciary is bound to uphold, is a respecter of no man.

“The PDP reminds President Buhari of how his Presidency vehemently applied the law in similar circumstance to remove a head of an arm of government; a situation, which renders his plea for pardon a complete nullity before the law.

“The PDP holds that if President Buhari indeed seeks for pardon from Nigerians, he should do the needful by toeing the path of honour and vacating the presidential seat without further delay.

“The PDP therefore urges the Judiciary to consider the evidence before it and rescue our nation by expediting its verdict to point to nothing other than the justice of the matter in the presidential election petition,” the PDP said.

