Lai Mohammed pledges to redouble efforts

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has pledged to redouble his efforts and justify the confidence reposed on him by the President.

The minister stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the assumption of office organized by the permanent secretary of the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Mohammed, who is holding the portfolio for the second time, expressed joy at the prospect of working with the Permanent secretary and the directors for the second time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the goal “is to leave a lasting legacy in the ministry”.

He also charged the directors and Permanent secretary to cooperate with him and work in synergy with him.

“Whatever success achieved in the last administration was as a result of cooperation I got from you. We need to work harder and redouble our efforts,” he said.

Earlier, Dcn Grace Gekpe, the permanent Secretary assured the minister that they would work as a team noting that the ministry had no choice than to work hard.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App