‘Lai Mohammed feared controversy’

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has been described as one who fears controversy contrary to what the general public thinks.

The Director of Legal, ministry of Information and Culture, JK Ehichioya, stated this on Monday in Abuja during the valedictory session for the minister organised by the ministry.

Ehichioya said: “there are some advices we gave the minister, and he will be reluctant to implement them because he was concerned about the response of the general public”.

Ehichionya also said the minister wasn’t as impervious as what people think adding that Alhaji Mohammed performed his duties diligently and can be ruthless and merciless with his pen and tongue.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Grace Isu Gekpe, described the minister as one who has a penchant for thoroughness and is endowed with a detribalised sense of mission to serve.

She prayed that the minister “returns to move the ministry to the next level” saying that all the directors and staff are optimistic that he will return.

While responding, Alhaji Mohammed said that his tenure as the minister recorded huge success because of the industrial harmony he enjoyed with the different unions under the ministry.

He appreciated the members of staff of the ministry and especially thanked the special assistants to the president attached to his office who worked “to tirelessly ensure he delivered.”

