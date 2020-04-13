LagosUnrest spreads to more communities, residents keep vigil (+VIDEOS)

ADVERTISEMENT

As the lockdown in the state enters week three, many residents of Lagos communities continue to have sleepless nights over rising attacks by suspected armed robbers and hoodlums.

Daily Trust reports that for the past few days, residents of Lagos and Ogun’s satellite towns in Sango Ota, among others have been living in fears over daylight robbery.

Many residents have been robbed at gunpoint while shops were burgled by suspected robbers and hoodlums.

The unrest from Ogun and Lagos satellite communities in Toll Gate, Agbado, Alakuko, Ijaiye, spread gradually to Abule Egba and Ojokoro communities with police swiftly taking charge and arresting dozens of the suspected robbers and hoodlums terrorizing residents amidst the lockdown.

But the unrest spread to other parts of Lagos late Sunday and early hours of Monday with residents keeping vigil in areas such as Iyana Ipaja, Ayobo, Egbeda, Agege, Iju, Dopemu, Fagba and many communities in Alimosho.

A resident of Iyana Ipaja who spoke to our correspondent around 2:00am said the armed robbers who are suspected to be cultists invaded many residents and dispossessed them of valuables.

“We are outside with our weapons as I am talking to you but they are yet to reach our side and l believe they won’t get here hopefully. The purpose of the lockdown is defeated,” the resident who preferred anonymity told our correspondent.

Broad daylight Robbery, they are not scared anymore😱 #AgegeUnrest Ayobo , Of Lagos, Robberies, Nara, Nigerians pic.twitter.com/41onWF8ufm — Y a k u z a – S u r f e r 🏄🏽‍♂️ (@UncleAbiodun) April 13, 2020

A pregnant woman was said to have been killed at Iyana Ipaja during one of the robbery operations. This, however, could not be verified as of press time.

The resurgence of the robbery attacks have triggered several trending hashtags on the microblogging site, Twitter, such as #IyanaIpaja, #AgegeUnrest, with residents giving live updates on the robbery operations in their areas.

One Twitter user, @UncleAbiodun wrote, “Robberies in places like Ayobo, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda is becoming rampant in Lagos

“Hunger is setting in or are they using this lockdown as an opp to carry out der bad deed?

“The Police? They have Japa… Let’s all be at alert guys. Nobody is safe! #AgegeUnrest #LagosUnrest.”

Another Twitter user, @OmoAfowowe, posted: “A mini bus sped into Aboru, through Ayo afolabi road, coming from Estate Gate, Abesan, Ipaja. The bus was stopped eventually by guys waiting at a junction. Inside the bus were three guys, and in the bus, A GUN WAS FOUND!!!”

One Twitter user, Oluwasekemi said, “Reports of multiple robbery attacks experienced at Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda, Ifako Ijaye area of Lagos state despite multiple anti-robbery patrol vans stationed in the areas.”

Also, another Twitter user, @RealDreylo, warned that if Police fail to protect the people amidst the rising insecurity in the state, civilians may have no other choice than to arm themselves in self-defence.

“Civilians are carrying all sorts of weapons even guns that are actually not legalized for use because of their fight against robbers. People will see the need to make use of these weapons if the police doesn’t come through,” he tweeted.

Civilians are carrying all sorts of weapons even guns that are actually not legalized for use because of their fight against robbers. People will see the need to make use of these weapons if the police doesn’t come through. #AgegeUnrest — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) April 13, 2020

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos governor, Gboyega Akoshile, however said that police have mobilized to the affected areas in Agege and Ogba.

“Police officers have been deployed to Ogba, Agege, Idimu, etc to prevent any crimes in those areas. We are fully on ground,” he tweeted late Sunday night.

Another resident of Egbeda who spoke to our correspondent added, “My brother, it is very serious we are unable to sleep. The police are nowhere to be found and these people operate freely, breaking into people’s shops and carting away their goods.

“It is unfortunate we find ourselves in this situation. But the truth is the police should up their game, the benefit of the lockdown far outweighs the disadvantage as government is still battling to contain the community spread of COVID-19. ”

When contacted, Police spokesman in the state, Bala Elkana, assured that the police had mobilized its officers and men to the affected areas.

He said tension is heightened by those setting fire on used tyres on the road under the guise of providing security.

He urged residents to desist, insisting anyone arrested would face the music.

He said there will be increase in the number of Policemen in those areas while motorized patrol would be sustained.

He said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has assured Lagossians of the protection of their lives and property.

