Lagos will record more flood disaster, NEMA warns

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday warned over looming flood disaster in Lagos and other neighbouring states.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who spoke at the 2019 NEMA staff retreat held in Abeokuta, warned that Nigerians should expect high volume of rainfall by next month.

According to him, research has shown that Nigeria would record more flood disaster this year in Lagos and other neighbouring states following the alleged refusal of the state governments to expand drainages both in the rural and urban areas.

He noted that the agency had sent letters to the state governors calling their attention to the forthcoming flood disaster.

Farinloye, however, advised state governors and local government executives to expand drainages in their areas, saying, that is the only solution to the flood disaster.

“There is need to expand the drainages. Go to Lagos and other neighbouring states, you will see that the drainages have been filled up with refuse and other wastes; therefore, if the rain begins, there is no how we won’t record flood disaster.

“The State Governments and Local Governments are responsible for expanding the drainages; that is why the Director-General had sent letters to all of them, calling their attention to it which they all showed interest.

“However, we should be expecting more rains this year; parents should be very careful with their children. When you see that the rain is about to fall, it is better for you not to allow your children go anywhere for that period. Motorists should also drive careful while plying the roads” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the agency’s Assistant Director of Finance and Accounts, Southwest zone, Aliyu Waziri, commended the federal government for the welfare package of workers in the agency.

He said the agency had set up the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp to provide them food.

Waziri added that the agency had also successfully evacuated stranded Nigerians from troubled countries.

