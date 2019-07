Lagos, UAE mull partnership on traffic management, security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared his administration’s readiness to partner with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the areas of traffic management and security.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this when he received the Consul-General of the UAE Consulate in Nigeria, Dr Abdulla Al-Mandoos, in Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.

According to a statement yesterday from the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu noted that the UAE, in the last decade, had become a choice destination for Nigerian tourists and businessmen. This, the governor beloved, should deepen the existing bilateral agreements between Nigeria and the UAE.

Sanwo-Olu said, “As a government, we have several things to learn from the story of UAE’s transformation. Dubai, which is that country’s commercial hub, shares so many similarities with Lagos. This is why I am elated to receive Dr Al-mandoos and we welcome him.

“Let me disclose that Lagos is ready to deepen the relationship between the two countries. We are working on collaborations in traffic management and security,” the governor reiterated.

Sanwo-Olu said there would also be collaborations in harnessing Lagos cultural potential to expand local tourism business. He expressed optimism that the envoy’s visit would deepen trade and yield positive results for both countries.

“We are hoping that in your tenure, we shall further expand and grow the relationship of the two countries,” the governor said.

Responding, Dr Al-mandoos said the aim of his visit was to get the cooperation and support of the Lagos State government on various areas of interest between Lagos and the UAE.

The diplomat promised there would be collaborations in the areas of security and education, noting that the partnership would assist the state to improve its tourism potential.

He said, “It’s my pleasure to meet the Governor of Lagos to consolidate our cooperation and good friendship over the years. My government is looking at supporting Lagos in several areas, which include education and security. This partnership, we believe, will promote businesses and the stability of our countries.”

Dr Al-mandoos leveraged the meeting to push the Consulate’s land request to the governor to build its office and a cultural centre.

He explained that the proposed cultural centre would assist the two countries to build a strong socio-cultural bond, which would further strengthen their relationship.

