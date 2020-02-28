Lagos traffic officials harass, arrest Radio France reporter, Abba on duty

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) on Friday harassed and arrested a Radio France Internationale Hausa reporter, Ahmed Abba, while covering the demolition of illegal structures in Obalende area of the state.

Abba was arrested by the LASTMA men after being harassed, while discharging his duty as they demolished stalls and destroyed goods of roadside traders in the area.

He was later taken to the LASTMA office in Lagos Island and detained there for hours.

The journalist was later arraigned alongside other individuals before a mobile Court Magistrate on Lagos Island, and charged with taking pictures and videos while they (Task Force) carry out their duty.

The Magistrate, however, discharge and acquitted Abba.

In his verdict, the Magistrate lambasted the LASTMA men for lack of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, and urged them not to hinder journalists from carrying out their duties.

When contacted, the mobile numbers of the LASTMA spokesperson weren’t reachable for official comment.

Recall that Ahmed Abba is a recipient of CPJ award in New York after his experience with the Cameroonian government who arrested and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment while he was reporting for Radio France Internationale on Boko Haram, terrorism and the plight of the displace people in refugees camp.

He, however, won an appeal after two and half years in prison.

