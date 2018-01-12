Lagos total revenue in 2017 stands at N503.7bn - Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has disclosed that the state was able to record the sum of N503.7 billion as it’s total revenue generated.



Ambode made the disclosure in Ikeja at the quarterly town hall meeting with the residents of Lagos State.

According to the Governor, despite harsh economic climate the state had to weather in 2017, it was able to record fufil some it’s promises to the people.



“Despite the harsh economy, our State budget performed at 82 percent. Total Revenue Generated was N503.7bn representing a performance of 78 percent; Total Recurrent Expenditure was N281.33bn, a performance of 92 percent while Total Capital Expenditure was N387.60bn or 76 percent performance.



“With this we initiated and delivered many high impact projects and critical infrastructure aimed at making life easier for our people. We disbursed funds to small businesses and individuals to stimulate the economy,” the Governor said.



Ambode who listed a number of achievements recorded by his administration especially in the last quarter of 2017 also noted that as at December of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund had disbursed N4.5billion to 5,500 beneficiaries who also received training on financial literacy and business management.



The Governor said as part of the State’s outlook in the first quarter of 2018, his administration will be embarking on projects that will stimulate he economy. He also called on taxpayers in the State to continuously discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

