Lagos to demolish Island distressed building midnight

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has concluded plan to demolish a distressed three-storey building on Lagos Island.

The agency’s team had, last week, inspected the building, located at number 54 Bamgbose street where the tenants were addressed and given five days to quit.

It was learnt that the visit was directed by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the agency, after the inspection, it was observed that the building was in distress with visible cracking on different parts of it.

It however, sought inputs from the State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), the Material Testing Agency and Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning in order for them to carry out stress tests to ascertain the integrity of the building.

After thorough investigation, the Commissioner for Physical Planning, the General Managet of LABSCA and that of the Material Testing Agency gave concurrence that the house “should be taken to Ground zero.”

Consequently, the residents of the building were urged to evacuate the premises for their safety within five days.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said as part of the agency’s “Early Warning Response Mechanism”, the building will be taken down this Midnight.

