Lagos to commence payment of N35,000 November

The Lagos State government has said it will commence payment of the new minimum wage of N35,000 with effect from November.

This was contained in a circular dated 27th November 2019, addressed to heads of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the state and signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The HOS said the payment of salary for the month of November is delayed beyond the 23rd day circle in order to adequately process payment of the new wage.

“The consequential increase of the new minimum wage for senior and management grade levels is as follows: GL 07: 30 per cent; GL 08-10: 25 per cent; GL 12-14: 22.5 per cent and GL 15-17: 20 per cent”, the HOS said.

He said the approved minimum wage and consequential adjustments are more than the Federal Government’s approved recommendation which further demonstrates the administration’s commitment to staff welfare.

Muri-Okunola charged all civil/public servants in the state to show “commitment, dedication and selflessness in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of Lagos, whose fulfilment of tax obligations largely contribute to the payment of these salaries.

“In addition, public servants are expected to give unalloyed support to the state government’s agenda, as we collectively strive to actualize set goals”, he said.

