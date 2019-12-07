Lagos to check excesses of road transport workers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde yesterday disclosed plans of the state to check the excesses of the road transport union workers in the state.

Oladeinde in an interview at the maiden edition of the Lagos Transport Fest made known to journalists the state government’s plan to reform the bus system.

Part of the reform, according to him is to ensure that buses are run under big operators and not under individuals; thus, moving from an informal to a formal transport system.

“Once we move from informal to formal, we will be able to control the excesses of the unions,” he said.

Commenting on the recent arrest of motorcycles belonging to the popular ride-hailing platform, Opay on Monday by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Monitoring and Enforcement team; the Commissioner said that the enforcement team have a right to arrest any motorcycle plying the expressway or major routes.

“The traffic law is very clear on where the riders should ply but you will see them on the expressway and major routes and they are not suppose to be there. The enforcement team have a right to arrest them, so we are simply enforcing the traffic law,” he said.

While he stated that integration is pivotal to developing inter-modal transport system in Lagos; he said that the state will soon come up with a common ticketing system that allows commuters and passengers to use a single card for bus, boat and rail. “We are already talking to banks, investors; hoping that other operators too will join seamlessly,” he said, stressing the need for a synergy between the public and private sector to drive transport system in the state.

