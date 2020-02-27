Lagos taskforce issues 7-day quit notice to illegal occupants on Mile-2-Badagry expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, Olayinka Egbeyemi, has issued a seven-day ‘Removal Notice’ to owners/occupants of illegal structures/shanties, mechanic workshops and containerised kiosks on the Mile 2-Okokomaiko expressway, Lagos, axis.

The taskforce also extended the same notice to commercial bus garages around government public schools in the affected area.

Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, disclosed this yesterday at a meeting with some owners of illegal structures, unlawful occupants, traders/mechanics and zonal heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He advised those affected to vacate the entire area and the vicinity of schools within the stipulated period or risk losing their property and belongings at the expiration of the notice.

The Taskforce Chairman explained that the removal order became imperative following an outcry by residents, particularly the management of two public schools, Imoye High School and Amuwo Odofin Junior Secondary School, in the Mile 2 area, which alleged that criminal elements had turned the schools’ vicinity to hideouts/spots for perpetrating their nefarious activities, thereby making the environment unpleasant for learning.

He said, “It was disheartening seeing these illegal business operators like mechanics, iron benders, food/fruits vendors and others turning the entire perimeter fence of these schools into illegal trading spots. In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste metal materials.”

Egbeyemi said that investigation revealed that the “illegal” structures/shanties, “which serve as abode to criminal elements who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables along highways on the Lagos-Badagry expressway”, did not have any permit or operating licence from the Lagos State government.

He reiterated that immediately after the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ on Tuesday March 4, 2020, the agency would embark on a clean-up exercise in the area, and would clamp down on all criminal elements.

