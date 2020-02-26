Lagos State may phase out police prosecutors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government’s Legal Advisory Committee on police prosecution of criminal cases has recommended a gradual phase-out of prosecution of criminal cases by policemen to prevent a breakdown in the criminal justice system of the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, disclosed this in a press statement issued by the Justice ministry.

Onigbanjo also pointed out that four out of the nine recommendations of the committee would be implemented immediately, while others would be addressed through the appropriate quarters.

He said police prosecutors needed to be better trained and equipped to efficiently discharge the duties of prosecutors, as the ministry lacked the manpower to replace police prosecutors now.

The Attorney-General said the Ministry of Justice would continue to provide the Nigeria Police with technical and infrastructural support to enhance the capacity of their prosecutors and investigators.

Reiterating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the effective administration of justice, Onigbanjo noted that government would renovate, refurbish and equip the State CID library at Panti, Yaba, with legal materials resources.

He added that government would employ a filter mechanism to checkmate case files through immediate deployment of district prosecutors to three pilot magisterial districts in the state, namely Ebute-Meta, Ikorodu and Ogba.

“With immediate effect we shall commence the deployment of district prosecutors in three magistrate courts to vet charges and review case files presented by investigation police officers to ensure they meet the evidential threshold required by law,” Onigbanjo said.

He disclosed that henceforth, police prosecutors would have a limited category and number of cases they can handle, and the category and maximum number of cases would be disclosed after a joint meeting with the judiciary and the State Commissioner of Police.

Onigbanjo said recommendation of the committee on police prosecution power review would also be incorporated in the amendment of the Administration of Criminal Justice System (ACJL) to be presented to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Commissioner announced that a team had been constituted to review the over 15000 pending cases as highlighted by the advisory committee at the Magistrate and High Courts.

Onigbanjo added that bail verification as recommended by the committee would be proposed to the state judiciary for appropriate incorporation into the system.

He, however, assured Lagos residents that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu would continue to dedicate its capacity to ensure speedy resolution of cases for an effective administration of justice.

