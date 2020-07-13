‘Lagos solar-powered kiosks will alleviate poverty’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government says the newly designed and fabricated solar-powered kiosks for farmers and other stakeholders will generate new possibilities for small and medium-scale agricultural enterprises in the state.

The acting commissioner for agriculture in the state, Ms. Abisola Olusanyo, stated this when she led other officials of the ministry to inspect the solar-powered kiosks in Oko-Oba Agege.

“The project will enhance economic growth, agricultural productivity of small and medium-scale farmers, improve processing and marketing of the target value chains, as well as foster job creation”, said the commissioner.

The company, which manufactures Elite Solar Kiosk, had recently designed and fabricated custom solar-powered kiosks for beneficiaries of the World Bank-funded APPEALS project.

The project is an initiative of the World Bank-funded Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project in partnership with Elite Logistics and Development Services.

Olusanyo said so far, 350 beneficiaries had been trained in poultry, rice, and aquaculture value chains.

She said, “Poor energy supply is a major infrastructural challenge that has an immense effect on production output in Lagos.

The Managing Director of Elite Logistics and Development Services, Mr. A. Adesanya, said the kiosks had a huge potential of alleviating poverty in the state.

“The production of these kiosks alone has provided employment to thousands of craftsmen including welders, electrical engineers, and machinists” he added.

