Lagos Senator, Bayo ‘Pepperito’ Osinowo dies at 65

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sikiru Osinowo is dead.

The Senator popularly known as Pepperito in the state political circle died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos after a brief illness.

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Hon. Seye Oladejo confirmed the death to our correspondent.

“It is unfortunate. He was such a good guy,” he said, adding that further detail about his death would be released later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Osinowo who was born on 28 June, 1955 was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe constituency 1 since 2003.

He was however nominated by the party to contest the senatorial election for Lagos East in the 2019 election which he won, replacing Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

Osinowo is one of the trusted political sons of the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebayo’s father was the Late Alhaji Rabiu Osinowo from Odo-Egbo in Ijebu Ode and his mother is Mariamo Taiwo Osinowo.

He had his primary education at St. Augustin Primary School in Ijebu-Ode and his Secondary Education in Issoyin Grammar School, Isoyin.

Osinowo studied Building Technology at the lnstituto per Geometri, Rome, Italy.

He obtained his master’s degree at Urbaniana University, Rome, Italy, where he specialised in Building Technology.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App