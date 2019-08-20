Lagos: Sanwo-Olu swears-in Tunji Bello, others as Commissioners, Advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello and the Secretary, Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Wale Ahmed among other 33 personalities were sworn into office on Tuesday by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Bello who was also a former Commissioner, Ministry of Environment, will now be heading Ministry of Water Resources and Environment, while Ahmed has been assigned to the Ministry of Special Duties.

At a ceremony held at Adeyemi Bero auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, the Governor also assigned Rabiu Onaolapo to the Ministry of Finance, Folashade Adefisayo as Commissioner for Education. Prof. Akin Abayomi as Commissioner for Health, Dr Idris Salako as Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development, and Gbenga Omotoso as Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Similarly, Bolaji Dada was assigned to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lere Odusote for Energy and Natural resources, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde as Commissioner for Transportation, Gbolahan Lawal as

Commissioner for Agriculture, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hakeem Fahm as Commissioner for Science and Technology and Ajibola Ponnle as Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions.

Others are Engr. Aramide Adeyoye for Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Segun Dawodu as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf as Commissioner for Home Affairs, Yetunde Arobieke as Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Lola Akande as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

On the other hand, Sanwo-Olu also appointed Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya as Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture, Princess Aderemi Adebowale as Special Adviser of the Office of Civic Engagement, Afolabi Ayantayo as Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs, Toke Benson-Awoyinka Special Adviser, Ministry of Housing and Joe Igbokwe as Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources

