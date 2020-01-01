Lagos safer than Ambode left it, says Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said yesterday the state is safer than when his administration took over in May 2019 from Akinwunmi Ambode.

He said various security strategies put in place have led to drastic cut down in crimes especially kidnapping.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this after the State’s final Security Council meeting in the year held behind closed door at Alausa secretariat.

Sanwo-Olu briefed newsmen alongside other council members.

The state however failed to make pronouncement on Okada and Tricycles (Keke Marwa) as earlier promised.

But the Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu said a new policy on the operation is on the way.

Daily Trust however observed yesterday that dozens of motorcycles were impounded at Ikeja Along area of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, one of the prohibited routes for Okada.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said some of the security challenges inherited by his administration at inception had been largely contained.

He stressed however that the government would not rest on its oars to keep the State safe for business and living.

He noted that incessant kidnapping inherited at inception had been confronted frontally with significant reduction recorded.

He said: “Today is our last Security Council meeting in the year and there have been positive reviews we have achieved based on the results from the measures we put in place to contain security challenges we inherited. There are lots of new security strategies we are embarking on next year.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, I can confirm that activities of Security Council has made Lagos safer than it was when we took over. We will continue to make the State secure for all law-abiding residents and visitors.”

Odumosu, corroborated the Governor’s submission as he reviewed security operations in the outgoing year.

He said security operatives had weakened the capacity of kidnappers in the State, adding that the security agencies would consolidate on the progress achieved.

Odumosu also disclosed that implementation of the State Government’s amnesty offered repentant secret cultists would start in the New Year, noting that the amnesty would be complemented with an integration programme for the pardoned cultists.

On the issue of Okada riders, he said a new policy to curtail the activities of commercial motorcyclists on the highways would be rolled out within the first four weeks in 2020.

