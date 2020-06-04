Lagos reopens worship centres from June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Churches and mosques are to reopen in Lagos from June 19, days after the state government insisted worship centers would not reopen after federal government further eased lockdown restrictions.

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the reopening date at a news conference.

Mosques reopen on June 19, and churches resume June 21.

The governor said children below age of 15 should not be allowed at religious gatherings restricted to Fridays and Sundays.

In the wake of federal government lifting the ban on religious gathering, Lagos had insisted reopening of worship centres would not be possible, considering Lagos is still the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

Lagos has a total of 5,440 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country.

“Even before the pronouncement by the federal government, we have been having meetings with the religious leaders, we even had one with safety commission, looking at the possibility of reopening of religious houses,” he said.

“We also had one with the leaders of the two faith and I want to tell you categorically that at that meeting, the possibility of reopening religious houses was ruled out totally.

“They claimed that they cannot take such responsibility of ensuring that only 20 or 50 people are praying behind them. Like an Imam said he doesn’t know what is going on at the back immediately he is leading a prayer.

“He said if more than 20 or 50 people are staying at his back, he is not going to take responsibility for their presence.”

Commenting on the education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu hinted that the state government will make pronouncement about reopening of schools in the next two weeks after engaging with the Ministry of Education and the Safety Commission. He however asked schools to continue with online learning.

The financial sector according to him are allowed to work fully while offices except the prohibited ones are also allowed to open from 7am to 6am and can run shift.

While hotels have been allowed to open, the state government made known that the ban on inter-state travel remain. He also said that gyms, night clubs remain closed for two weeks just as event and social centres too are under review till two weeks for proper protocols check.

