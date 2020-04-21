Lagos records two more COVID-19 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said two persons infected with the coronavirus have died in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi disclosed this via his Twitter handle: @ProfAkinAbayomi

He said that one of the deceased was a Nigerian with travel history to India, noting that aside the two deaths, the State hasn’t recorded any new case since April 19, when it had 70 new confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020. However, #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian; male who returned from India in January, 2020,” he tweeted.

Prof. Abayomi added that “the second death involved a 36 years old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.”

As of 11:48 am on April 21, the number of active cases stands at 260 with 16 deaths recorded.

The Commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in their communities by calling 08000CORONA.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that as at 11:10pm, 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

It stated that 188 had so far recovered, while it puts the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 for the country at 22.

Also, the dreaded novel coronavirus has claimed many people from all walks of life, both young and old, including that of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and his Guinean counterpart, Sékou Kourouma.

But last weekend’s passing away of the highly reserved but controversial Kyari was one death, too many among top African government functionaries who couldn’t survive the virus infection.

