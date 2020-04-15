Lagos records another COVID-19 death

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it has recorded another COVID-19 death as a 63-year-old Nigerian male had died of the virus.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle: @ProfAkinAbayomi.

He said the deceased had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

According to him, the total discharged patients as at April 14, 2020, stands at 69 while total COVID-19 related deaths stands at seven.

Daily Trust reports that that a 56-year-old Nigerian, male who recently returned from the United States had on Tuesday died of COVID-19 related complication in Lagos.

“Update as at April 14, 2020 shows that 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Lagos, bringing the total confirmed cases to 217 out of which 69 have been discharged,” the Commissioner stated.

Prof. Abayomi appealed to residents of the State to stay at home to enable the government curb the spread of the virus.

