Lagos records 21 fire outbreak in two days

The Lagos State Fire Service has said it recorded 21 fire incidents across the state in the last two days, urging residents to be more safety conscious as harmattan sets in.

The acting Head of Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs Margaret Abimbola Adeseye, revealed this in a statement signed by Dosunmu Jamiu, the Service spokesman.

According to him, Mrs. Adeseye, who doubled as the incident commander at the scene of Amu Timber market fire incident disclosed this late Saturday while briefing newsmen on effort of the Service to save lives and properties across the state.

He said after attending to eight fire incidents last Firday, Saturday began with barrage of fire calls numbering 13 as at 2031hrs as Amu wood market is on damping down of fire rubbles.

The statement noted that as at the 1039hrs, a building was on fire at 25, Inabiri Street in Lagos Island while at 1326hrs, another building was on fire at New Garage area of Ojota, Lagos which was attended to by the Alausa Fire Station.

It further disclosed that as at 1314hrs, Lighter Terminal 1 was on Fire at Coconut Bus Stop, Olodi Apapa, Lagos which was attended to by the Sari Iganmu Fire Station.

Mrs Adeseye further hinted that as at 1451hrs, a fire raged at Elepe dump site, Elepe bus stop along ljede in lkorodu, saying that was attended to by the lkorodu Fire Station, while at 1528hrs, there was a bush fire at Magodo Phase 1, Lagos which was attended to by Alausa Fire Station.

“Just as the firemen put out fire in these places, another building was reported to be on fire at 1655hrs at Kulanla Road, Odomola Epe and was attended by Epe Fire Station,” she said.

She also recounted that at 1632hrs, Pent House of a 5-storey building at 35/37 Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos was gut by fire and extinguished in record time while at 1725hrs another bush fire at MRS Filling Station, Alapere Expressway, Ketu, Lagos was reported and attended to by the Alausa Fire Station.

Mrs. Adeseye pointed out that as at 1805hrs, the control room got another fire call at Adekunle Banjo street, Shangisha in Magodo area of Lagos and was quickly attended to by the Alausa Fire Station.

“A bush fire along International Airport which made the fire calls 10 was reported at 2000hrs and was attended by the Isolo Fire Station.

“Three other fire incidents were recorded of a building at Road 56, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos; Oju Emure Street, Odogunyan, Ikorodu and beside Lord Chosen Church, Odofin Park Estate, Amuwo Odofin, all of which were attended to by the nearest fire stations at 2004hrs, 2019hrs and 2031hrs respectively,” the statement added.

The state fire chief however warned members of the public to be more careful through out the harmattan season, saying “there is every tendency that materials can easily spread fire at any slightest ignition.”

