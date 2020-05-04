Lagos records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, total now 30

Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Lagos State, raising the total death to 30.
The Lagos State Ministry of Health disclosed this on its official twitter handle @LSMOH.
According to the tweet, 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded May 3, 2020, bringing to 1,123, the total number of confirmed cases in the State out of which 247 cases have been successfully managed and discharged; 828 are active, 16 transferred to other States and two evacuated.
The Ministry appealed to residents of the State to continue to observe social distancing, use face masks and practice proper hygiene.
Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here
#COVID19Lagos Update as at 3rd May, 2020
*️⃣39 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed
*️⃣Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,123@jidesanwoolu@drobafemihamzat@NigeriaGov@followlasg@WHONigeria@Mr_JAGss pic.twitter.com/dvgNprXvzU
— LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 4, 2020
The number of deaths in the country is now 87, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet on Sunday night, the NCDC announced 170 new cases of the disease in Nigeria.
170 new cases of #COVID19;
39-Lagos
29-Kano
24-Ogun
18-Bauchi
15-Kaduna
12-FCT
12-Sokoto
8-Katsina
7-Borno
3-Nasarawa
2-Adamawa
1-Oyo
2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 400
Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020