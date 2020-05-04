Lagos records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, total now 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Lagos State, raising the total death to 30.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health disclosed this on its official twitter handle @LSMOH.

According to the tweet, 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded May 3, 2020, bringing to 1,123, the total number of confirmed cases in the State out of which 247 cases have been successfully managed and discharged; 828 are active, 16 transferred to other States and two evacuated.

The Ministry appealed to residents of the State to continue to observe social distancing, use face masks and practice proper hygiene.

The number of deaths in the country is now 87, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on Sunday night, the NCDC announced 170 new cases of the disease in Nigeria.

170 new cases of #COVID19; 39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo 2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020

