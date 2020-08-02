  1. Home
Lagos re-opens mosques, churches August 7

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that places of worship in the state will be allowed to open from Friday, August 7, 2020 for Muslim worshippers, and Sunday, August 9 for Christian worshippers.

Sanwo-Olu while presenting an update on COVID-19 noted that mosques and churches would be allowed to open only at 50 percent capacity while attendees over the age of 65 years are strongly discouraged from attending worship services.

He said churches whose main worship days fall on Saturdays are to hold services on Saturdays, subject to the same guidelines as churches holding services on Sundays. He noted that places of worship are only permitted to have their regular once-a-week services on the designated days.

