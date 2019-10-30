Lagos police arrest 3 for snatching motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Lagos have arrested three armed robbery suspects, for allegedly snatching commercial motorcycles from their owners while impersonating the police.

The suspects, Emmanuel Michael, 24, Oyenuga Ojomejr, 29, and Ogeh Moses, 27, were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the suspects are specialists in snatching of commercial motorcycle under the pretence of being operatives of the State Taskforce.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that the suspects were arrested in Ita-Maga area of Ikorodu after hijacking a motorbike popularly called ‘Okada’ from a cyclist while impersonating as police officers.

He said that two of the suspects, Ojomeje and Ogeh, were caught wearing uniform belonging to Anti-Riot Policemen and fez cap.

He said that the duo were arrested while trying to escape after collecting an ‘Okada’ from a rider in Ikorodu.

The suspects are now being held at State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Muazu Zubairu, stated that the police would not relent in their efforts at bringing to book criminals, who impersonate the Police to give the Force a bad name.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App