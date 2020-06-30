Lagos police arrest 179 violators of inter-state travel lockdown, impound 43 commercial vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 179 persons for allegedly violating the restriction on inter-state and non-essential travel order issued by the federal government.

The order was given to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The violators were arrested on June 27 and 29, 2020 at the various inter-state checkpoints and motor parks in the state.

Among those arrested were 43 commercial bus drivers who the police alleged were conveying passengers to Abuja, Kogi Abia and other states. The passengers were also arrested.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest, also said the police impounded the 43 vehicles used in conveying the passengers.

Elkana said the suspects, who were arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, had been sentenced accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, warns commercial vehicle operators against violating inter-state movement restriction orders,” the PPRO said.

