Lagos: Petrol tanker falls, locks down Victoria Island

By Eugene Agha Lagos Published Date
Picture shows a petrol tanker blocking the entire Ozumba Mbadiwe road, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday morning.

Ozumba Mbadiwe road in Victoria Island, Lagos is on a lock down after a tanker carrying 33000 litres of Petroleum product fell and spilled its content on the road.

The incident, which occurred at 6.45am on Friday, has caused heavy gridlock in the area.

Urchins, also known as Area boys, are said to be busy scooping fuel from the drainage while policemen struggled to control the traffic that has continued to build up, amidst fear.

“A petrol tanker just fell on Ozumba Mbadiwe road, Victoria Island, just by Cactus.

“The traffic is building up seriously as area boys are more interested in fetching the petrol. Traffic has formed two lanes on the Quilox side of the road. Please use the alternate route to enter VI and avoid Ozumba,” a Tweeter user tweeted.

