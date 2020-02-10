Lagos PDP crisis: Secondus may appear in court today

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus is expected to appear before the Lagos State High Court on Monday in a suit challenging the special congress of the party which produced Mr. Deji Doherty as the PDP Chairman in Lagos State.

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the State High Court had summoned Secondus, and Senator Ben Obi who chaired the Congress Committee to appear before it for contempt of the court.

The judge said that Secondus and Sen Obi should come and explain why they should not be committed to prison for defying his order stopping the congress and that the status quo be maintained.

The court had on 12th November, ordered that all parties should maintain peace, and status quo with regards to the special election being planned by the party to elect new executives.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi expressed dismay that PDP in Lagos State proceeded to conduct the special election despite the knowledge of the case and pending application for interlocutory injunction.

The embattled chairman of the party, Dr. Adegbola Dominic and seven others had approached the court praying for an order to restrain the party and other members from conducting the special election scheduled to hold on November 13, 2019. The court granted the order but the PDP went ahead to conduct the election.

Other claimants aside Dominic are; John Babatunde Agbaje, Adeniyi Funsho Pakanu, Kehinde Oshinowo, Ademola Badejo, Alhaja Fatai Ajisefunmi, Bidemi Akojenu and Chief Taiwo Kuye as the first to seventh claimants.

The defendants were; the Party, Senator Ben Obi, Biodun Olujimi, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Danladi Baidu Tijo, Engineer Ahmed M. Mukthar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After entertaining submissions of counsels, the judge adjourned the matter to February 10, 2020 for hearing of order to show cause why Secondus and Obi should not be convicted for contempt of court.

