Lagos partners Microsoft to train 18,000 teachers — Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, has said the state government has partnered Microsoft to train 18, 000 teachers to enhance computer literacy towards achieving the world best teaching and learning practices.

The commissioner made the disclosure while discussing plans of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for education on an online show, ‘Covinspiration’, moderated by Special Representative to the United Nations, and British Council Global Change-maker, Mr Dayo Israel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was to keep the public abreast of activities of the administration in the last one year.

The commissioner said: “This COVID-19 lockdown period avails us the opportunity to improve our teachers.

“For instance, we partnered with Microsoft and they are teaching 18,000 of our teachers on digital literacy.

“They are going to come out of this training, being able to work comfortably with Word and Excel which is going to be done through the Zoom App because of the social distancing order. First of all, they are learning to be computer literate straightaway.”

She further said computer literacy is of importance at this point when technology is evolving for the advancement of teaching and learning processes.

Adefisayo added that the introduction of Eko Excel Programme, which was part of the administration’s THEMES agenda, had improved the teaching and learning experiences in the classroom between the teachers and pupils.

She added that the government and the private sector were investing in online teaching and learning at these trying times, saying devices were being given to students for online learning.

