Lagos okada ban: Northern elders seek support for operators

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has appealed to governors in the north to give the needed supports to okada and keke operators whose activities were recently banned by the Lagos State Government.

Director, Advocacy and Engagement of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, told Daily Trust yesterday that most of the operators affected by the ban hail from the north, hence, the urgent need for governors in the region to resettle and rehabilitate such people to enable them begin lives again.

He said abandoning them to their fate could aggravate the current security challenges.

He said the Lagos State Government should have put adequate measures in place before the ban, adding that “there’s huge amount of suffering on the part of all in Lagos because of the ban”.

