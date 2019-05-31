Lagos may revive monthly sanitation, to co-opt clerics into sensitisation programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans on possible revival of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise that was usually hosted at every last Saturday of the month.

The governor disclosed this on Friday while on a visit to Olusosun, the dumpsite regarded as the biggest in the state.

The administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had to suspend the monthly sanitation exercise after two judgements of the Federal High Court and Appeal Court declared it as illegal.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said he would seek the opinion of Lagos State residents on the issue, adding that the government has the capacity to create jobs through recycling.

The governor who visited the dumpsite in the company of his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, noted that 70 percent of refuse being generated in the state are accommodated at the dumpsite.

“We are going to ask Lagosians if they want us to return the 3 hours monthly sanitation to ensure we have cleaner city. Though I have my own view but we will still ask Lagosians,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Meanwhile, the governor who was earlier at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, to participate in the Jumaat service for his assumption of office, also disclosed plans by his administration to co-opt religious leaders into policy sensitisation campaigns of the state government.

“We know worshippers do listen to the religious leaders. And in our quest to tackle the menace of poor environmental sanitation, we would need your support to help us preach to the congregation on engaging in ideal waste disposal. We plan to ensure that by the time we start to distribute waste disposal, some will be brought here for you to help demonstrate its usage.

“Also, we will need you to help preach against the menace of one-way driving which is illegal and always contribute to heavy traffic on our roads,” Sanwo-Olu said.

