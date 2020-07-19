Lagos issues reopening certificate to Lagos Polo club

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has commenced the issuance of COVID-19 guidelines compliance certificates to Lagos Polo Club and other verified social centres and clubs across the state in a bid to fully reopen the state’s economy.

A release by the Lagos State Safety Commission obtained by Polo Royals indicates that the Polo Club and other sporting and social clubs with mechanisms to abide by health regulations to control the spread of COVID-19 have been issued ‘Provisional Safety Compliance Certificates.’

Polo Royals exclusively gathered that Lagos State physical verification exercise led by the Director-General, Lanre Mojola, recently visited the foremost Lagos Polo Club and other clubs to assess their compliance.

Other clubs and social centres that the agency was conducting the physical verification include 1938 Ikoyi Club, the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Ikeja Country Club, Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos Jetski Club, Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Yoruba Tennis Club, and Ikeja Gold Club, amongst others.

The Director-General commended the level of compliance of the polo club and others in their readiness to open some of these clubs while admonishing them on the need to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene across these facilities.

He stated that “The commission had started issuing out Provisional Safety Compliance Certificates to social clubs that had registered and had had their locations verified, adding that several businesses in the state are also complying with the register to open initiative.”

Spokesman of the Agency, Adewumi Okoh, emphasized that the exercise is ongoing, disclosed to Polo Royals that more social clubs, bars, night clubs, betting shops, event centres and other businesses in the state will be assessed and certification issued.

