Lagos initiates ‘read-aloud’ project for school children

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has designed an initiative tagged ‘Read-Aloud, Lagos’ to create and stimulate the interest of school children in reading books.

Director-General, Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni said the ‘Read Aloud project’ would be launched during the celebration of Children’s Day on May 27, 2020.

She explained that the initiative was introduced to encourage children within the primary school age bracket, to imbibe the culture of reading in order to increase their knowledge and improve their comprehension.

