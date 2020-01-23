Lagos- Ibadan rail : Amaechi queries pace of work

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has queried the pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, especially the Ebutte Metta to Apapa seaport axis.

The minister also summoned the contractor, CCECC, to an emergency meeting today (Thursday) to explain why the pace of work has slowed significantly.

Mr. Amaechi who briefed journalists shortly after he had inspected the ongoing modern rail facility said the excuses have been repeated over and over again, adding that only a few stations progressed impressively.

“It’s a mixed bag. In some stations, you are impressed; in others you are not. Last time we came here, we had to suspend work because they were using what we refer to as stone dust; now they are using ballast to do the foundation. Not much happened at Abeokuta Station. The worst is from Ebute Metta to Apapa. That is painful and that will be the focus henceforth,” he said.

On the April-May deadline, he said: “I can’t answer that question. Let me not continue to give you a date and getting to that date, you are not there. They are being political. When I complained the last time, they said minor stations will be completed in April. They won’t talk about the major stations. I have told them the entire management of CCECC must meet with me on Thursday.’’

