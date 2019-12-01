Lagos-Ibadan free train service begins Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday declared free train service from Lagos to Ibadan ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

This followed the test-run of the section of the 157-kilometer project from Fagba in Lagos to Ibadan where the standard gauge train terminates.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who flagged-off the train service from Lagos yesterday, said the free ride which would commence on Monday would last till March 2020.

At the end of the free ride, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) would commence commercial operation on the fast train while the construction work continues.

The China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor handling the project, had since completed track laying from Iju to Ibadan end of the project. It has now further extended track laying inwards Lagos to Fagba as it approaches Ibadan.

Amaechi alongside officials from the ministry, and the Managing Director of NRC Engr. Fidet Okhiria rode from Fagba in Lagos to Ologuneru, Moniya, Kilometre 154 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Okhiria said the corporation and the contractor would release modalities for the take-off of the free ride.

He said two luxury coaches would be deployed on the standard gauge daily, adding that because of the limited spaces, only about 60 to 80 people would be able to benefit from each ride on first come, first served basis.

