Lagos, HMI launch six-day free medicare for residents

The Lagos State Government and Healthcare Mission International (HMI) have unveiled plans to kick-start free medicare services for children on common ailments, while also providing free screening and advocacy for adults in the state for six days.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Titilayo Goncalves, at a briefing in Lagos, said the treatments include dental care, orthopaedic treatment, visual/hearing impairments, surgeries, among other common ailments.

According to Gonclaves, the six-day medical mission is expected to take place across seven selected primary healthcare centres, comprising: Lagos Island, Surulere, Badagry, Alimosho, Epe, Ikeja and Ikorodu.

The Permanent Secretary said the exercise is part of the state government’s efforts to improve healthcare among residents and complement various programmes put in place to promote healthy living among them.

She explained that the exercise is primarily targeted at children between the age bracket 0 to 12 years.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Healthcare Mission International, Mrs Nike Osa, said the effort was necessitated by its belief to assist the less privileged in area of medical challenges.

She noted that although children were the prime target of the programme, adults would be given health talks and screened for tuberculosis and HIV.

“Those found to be positive will be managed, using the established channel of treatment of these illnesses,” Osa said.

The HMI Executive Director described the exercise as an innovative programme meant to help children to be healthy and prepare them for their roles as future leaders.

