Lagos hints Senator Osinowo dies of coronavirus

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sikiru Osinowo has died.

The Senator popularly known as ‘Pepper’ in the state’s political circle died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos after a brief illness.

Sources said the Senator died of complications from COVID-19 having been tested positive recently though this could not be confirmed as of press time. His health status was however undisclosed until he died yesterday.

Another source who was an associate to the late Senator said his health condition of the private treatment centre deteriorated at the weekend.

Daily Trust reports that the Hospital was where the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari died of COVID-19.

One of his family members and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Dele Osinowo, who was contacted yesterday confirmed the death but did not give many details, saying, “Sorry I can’t talk now.”

Osinowo who was born on 28 June 1955 was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe constituency 1 since 2003.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state while announcing his death said he would be remembered for his wise counsel, matured leadership, loyalty to the party and commitment to democratic ideals.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo commiserated with the National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his immediate family and the entire Lagos State APC “on this shocking loss.”

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while expressing sadness over the sudden death of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, said in a condolence message that the death came at a time the government was consolidating on the successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19.

“The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is painful. He died at a time when we have just begun to consolidate on our successes and see a ray of hope in our fight against the covid-19. We must not allow the death of Senator Osinowo to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of Senator Adebayo Osinowo.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi condoled with Senator Osinowo’s family, friends, political associates, and also the government and people of Lagos State over the loss.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has described Senator Osinowo’s death as shocking and saddening.

Gbajabiamila in a condolence message yesterday signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, described the late Senator as a fine politician who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos State through his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Senator Bayo Osinowo’s death is a painful loss to Lagosians. Here was a man who dedicated himself to the service of his people. He was always at the forefront of delivering the dividends of democracy to the electorate,” he said.

