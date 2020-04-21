Lagos health workers get N20,000 hazard allowance increment

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the increment of Hazard Allowance for all health workers in the State Public Service from N5,000 to N25,000 for the month of April, 2020.

This was contained in a circular issued and signed on Tuesday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola.

According to the circular, the gesture was in appreciation of all health officers in Lagos State following their help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The circular described the gesture as incentive to health officers in the State, as frontline responders in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is believed that the officers would reciprocate same with doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facilities state-wide.

“Our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this pandemic shall pass,” the circular read in part.

Lagos State, which recorded 70 cases on Sunday, had no new case on Monday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, the state leads on the log with 376 cases, more than half of the total in the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of Monday cases show that 23 were reported in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two each in Borno and Abia while the FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti recorded one case each.

“As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” according to the tweet with 188 patients discharged and 22 death recorded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App