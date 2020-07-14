Lagos Hajj camp abandoned for 20 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty years after, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is scouting for investors to develop the multi-million naira property once used as Hajj camp in Lagos.

The facility, located at Akowonjo in Lagos, which is one of the communities around the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), has been abandoned for over two decades.

It was hitherto used as a transit camp for South-West intending pilgrims awaiting their airlift to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

But over the years, the facility has remained in a dilapidated condition and state of disuse.

It was learnt that the facility was abandoned because of traffic gridlock in the state which makes it difficult to convey intending pilgrims to the airport despite the proximity.

NAHCON Chairman Alhaji Dhikrulahi Hassan, who led some board members of the commission as well as officials of the Lagos State government to inspect the building, on Monday, however, said the commission was committed to giving the facility a facelift.

Daily Trust reports that part of the proposals put forward by the Lagos State government was to redesign the dilapidated Hajj camp into an international Islamic school.

The chairman said the commission would forge a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with interested private investors to upgrade the facilities and put them into proper use.

“The project has been ongoing for quite a number of years; it has been restarted and abandoned and not used for the purpose it was built.

“We are going to invite business people who can do a PPP arrangement with us and see what they can turn it to and both of us can share the proceeds in a mutually acceptable agreement.”

