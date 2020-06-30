Lagos govt to establish radio station dedicated to education

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government yesterday disclosed its plan to establish and operate a radio station that would be dedicated solely to educating school children in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this at the Lagos House, Marina, during the official presentation of 5,000 transistor radios by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in partnership with the Office of the Lagos State First Lady, to the Ministry of Education.

Adefisayo said the radio station was being fashioned after the Lagos Traffic Radio Station built by the Governor Babatunde Fashola administration and dedicated to traffic and vehicular issues.

According to the Commissioner, the move would ensure sustainable access to educational contents by students in view of the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She explained that the transistor radios presented to the Education ministry would be distributed to pupils and students in the state, particularly those in hard-to-reach areas to ensure access to programmes already dedicated to education on some radio stations.

Adefisayo pointed out that the presentation was part of efforts to ensure that no child was left behind in the access to quality education in Lagos State on account of the novel coronavirus and other challenges that led to the temporary closure of schools.

The Lagos State governor’s wife, Mrs Sanwo-Olu, described the measure as part of efforts to boost education in the state in view of the COVID-19 challenges and in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

