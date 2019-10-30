Lagos Govt. to construct health centres in riverine areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has developed and perfected a model for Primary Health Care (PHC) System revitalization in the state to enhance a sustainable health care delivery and achieve universal health coverage.

The model is anchored on upgrade of existing primary health centres, construction of new ones in ‘riverine and hard to reach areas’, recruitment of more health workers, strengthening of referral system and human resource development at that level of care amongst others.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on the agenda of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the health sector, described primary healthcare as the bedrock of healthcare service delivery system worldwide

He said the present administration was set to bring quality and efficient health care services closer to the people through effective health care delivery at the primary health care level.

“One of the core policy objectives of the present administration in the health sector is to increase access to health care services through the revitalization of the state’s primary health system, this we are committed to,” Abayomi said.

He assured that the state government is poised to ensuring that the primary health care centres deliver on their mandate of providing quality basic health care services without any barrier.

“We will restructure health care deliveries in our comprehensive Primary Health Centres, renovate and upgrade existing ones as part of the drive to put confidence in the system and increase access to health care services,” he said.

