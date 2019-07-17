Lagos govt set to tackle gridlock on Mile 2-Badagry road

ADVERTISEMENT

….gives seven days removal notice to illegal structures owners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation has directed owners of illegal structures on the shoulders of the Lagos-Badagry expressway to remove them within seven days or face the wrath of the law.

The agency also warned commercial bus operators and commercial motorcyclists to desist from using the shoulders as parks and garages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, yesterday told traders and owners of illegal structures on road setbacks and walkways from the Eric Moore area to the Trade Fair complex to immediately remove such “structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops on or before Tuesday, July 23, 2019.”

Egbeyemi explained that the ‘Removal Notice’ became imperative ahead of the commencement of reconstruction works to be embarked upon by both the federal and state governments.

The move, he added, was also designed to dislodge criminal elements who have converted the area into their den.

According to the Chairman, “It was an eyesore seeing owners of these illegal structures (traders, iron benders, furniture makers and food vendors) indiscriminately dumping their refuse and used materials on road setbacks, walk-ways and canals, thereby causing serious flooding to the entire axis whenever it rains.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s newly signed Executive Order on traffic and sanitation declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and defacing the environment.”

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transport, Dr Taiwo Salaam, echoed Gov Sanwo-Olu’s readiness to fully implement the Executive Order.

Dr Salaam told journalists yesterday that traders and shanties operators had been “creating chaos” along the Lagos-Badagry expressway and the Oshodi-Abule Egba corridors of the state highways.

“It is disheartening that the state of the two roads is that of total lawlessness through the activities of traders who have converted BRT corridors into trading centres, and illegal activities of oil barons and gangs, especially at Eric Moore, who are using the corridor as their base.

“The clean-up of these corridors nuisances, which have combined to the make them eyesores with stench constituting serious health threats to the people, is expected to commence next week.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App