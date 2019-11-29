Lagos Govt. order traders, drivers to vacate Marina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello has ordered all street traders, commercial drivers and squatters to vacate the outer Marina area.

He also threatened to prosecute whoever fails to adhere to the directive while disclosing plan by the state government to commence work on the beautification and landscaping of the outer Marina area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner in a statement said that operatives of the State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit will from next week move to the area to enforce the state laws.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He therefore urged all commercial vehicle operators in the area to move to the designated parks; warning them against picking passengers along the road. He also urged pedestrians to use the overhead bridge; noting that defaulters will be arrested.

“The State Task Force on Environment will soon move to Ikoyi and Victoria Island to clean up the area by ridding it of all environmental nuisances, hawkers and street traders among others,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App