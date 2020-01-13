Lagos govt delays ‘restriction’ on motorcycles, tricycles operation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Monday clarified that it has not take a decision on the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the government would not be taking “definitive action” on the Okada and Keke riders without consulting with all the stakeholders.

Daily Trust reports that the state government had vowed to curtail the activities of operators of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada riders and tricycles (popularly called Keke Marwa) who have taken over the highways in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently hinted that the state government had taken a final decision on the “menace” of commercial motorcycles and tricycles but this would be discussed with the security apparatuses in the state.

Twice, the Security Council met at the Government House without the definitive action reeled out.

After another four-hour Security Council meeting on Monday chaired by Governor Sanwo-Olu and attended by all commanders of security agencies in the state, the commissioner said the government’s delayed action against restriction of motorcycles and tricycles was informed by the need to achieve a generally acceptable solution to the menace.

Daily Trust gathered on Monday night that following the government’s move against the operation of the commercial motorcycles and tricycles suggesting an impending ban, various unions stood up to dialogue with the government.

The pressure from the leadership, it was learnt, made the government “to tarry.”

Omotoso also confirmed that relevant parties and stakeholders had reached out to the government “with suggestions and representation that could be adopted to proffer a win-win solution on the matter.”

The Security Council, the Commissioner said, is currently considering the suggestions and recommendations submitted to the government before coming up with definite plans on the Okada menace.

“We have just concluded our routine security meeting, during which issue of Okada and tricycles was discussed exhaustively. For now, no major decision will be taken on the matter. There are several factors for this development, but the main reason is to reckon with various opinions expressed by stakeholders.

“So many people have made representations to the government concerning commercial motorcycles and tricycles, including human rights groups, unionists and traders. They came up with many reasonable observations; all their views have been collated and are being considered.

“We feel it would not be good enough for the government to make final decision on the matter without considering the opinions of the stakeholders. That would be against the spirit of democracy for which the Sanwo-Olu administration stands,” he said.

Omotoso said the security of lives of Lagos residents and safety of visitors remained paramount to the government, stressing that the Sanwo-Olu administration would not compromise on this.

He said the ongoing enforcement of the extant Traffic Laws and Okada restriction will go on, pending the final decisions of the Security Council.

He added that advocacy was currently on-going to sensitise riders of Okada and tricycles on the need to obey traffic laws in the state.

