Lagos govt, CBN inspect site for N22bn creative park

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu alongside Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele yesterday conducted an assessment tour of the proposed creative industry park in Lagos.

The inspection tour, which also had the Chairman of the Bankers Committee, Herbert Wigwe, the Chief executive officer of Access Bank, took a tour around the National Stadium, Lagos.

The CBN announced the commencement of the implementation of the N22billion creative industry development scheme.

Sanwo Olu said: “We have gone round and it is to see how we can make this place a tourism destination for the future, an entertainment destination for the future and a technology destination for the future where the teeming youth of Nigeria can come and exhibit all their God-given skills and talents.”

Emefiele said the youths of Nigeria needed to be given a chance under Creative Industry Financing Initiative for those who want to do fashion, movie, IT and the entertainment industry.

Wigwe in his remark said the park is in line with the federal government’s vision of lifting 100 million out of poverty.

