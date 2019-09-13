  1. Home
Lagos govt begins assessment of public assets

By Eugene Agha, Lagos   Published Date

The Lagos State Infrastructure Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA) has commenced the assessment of public infrastructure like schools, hospitals and buildings housing ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) across the state towards the formulation of a strategic and economic reinvestment plan.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs department of LASIAMA said the assessment would determine the current condition and level of maintenance of assets to enable the government prioritise maintenance, as well as draw up an appropriate budget to fund the reinvestment plan.

The release revealed that the assessment of public schools, which had already taken place at Low-Cost Estate Nursery and Primary School, Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, Lagos, would be conducted by a team of engineers from LASIAMA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, LASIAMA had engaged other technical staff to provide employment for residents in the affected communities during the assessment of the public infrastructure project.

 

