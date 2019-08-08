Lagos goes tough on underage gambling

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Lotteries Board has warned operators not to allow underage children near their betting centres in Lagos, as anyone caught may be suspended, fined or lose their operating license.

The Chief Executive Officer/General Manager, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mr. Seun Anibaba, gave the warning during the launch of BetBonanza at Surulere today, saying that all operators must ensure that they adhere to responsible gaming policy by ensuring that players are 18 years and above.

He further emphasised that any operator can be shut down for failure to adopt a responsible gaming policy and that an underage customer who provides false or inaccurate information regarding their true age may have all winnings forfeited and could face criminal prosecution.

According to him, “The LSLB’s essential function includes the regulation of all gaming activities in the State; protection of stakeholders and the public through open-door policies that comprise of access to information, timely dispute resolution; promoting and ensuring conducive business environment for stakeholders and embarking on good causes projects to improve the standard of living of residents of Lagos State”.

While imploring all stakeholders to cooperate with the Board to achieve the desired growth in the gaming industry, he reiterated the determination of the present administration to improve the sector by ensuring that all operators act in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations governing the industry.

