Lagos further extends deadline for filing annual tax returns

The Lagos State Government has further extended the deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns to June 30, 2020.

With the extension, annual returns for individuals including employees and self-employed persons that were initially due on May 31, 2020 can now be filed on or before June 30, 2020.

The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair, recalled that the agency had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31st of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020.

“We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organization to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1, to June 30, 2020.

“It is our sincere hope that taxpayers take advantage of this new extension to duly file their returns,” he said.

He encouraged taxpayers to access the LIRS eTax platforms for all tax administration matters, including the filing of annual returns, generation of assessment and payment schedule and payment of the liabilities from the comfort of their homes and offices.

He further explained that all they needed to do was to simply log on to the e-Tax platform via https://etax.lirs.net

He also noted that updates on business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website, (www.lirs.gov.ng) or by checking its various social media platforms.

Subair appealed to residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of the state government and the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by adhering strictly to the safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.

